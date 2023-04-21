The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 284.78 points or 0.52% this week to 54175.28

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 118.43 points or 0.22%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 603.65 points or 1.10% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 4.30% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 1.79% from its 52-week high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 21.40% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.79% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.58% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 5711.42 points or 11.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1735ET