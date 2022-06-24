IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.57% Lower at 47741.50 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 274.73 points or 0.57% this week to 47741.50
--Down for four consecutive weeks
--Down 4722.05 points or 9.00% over the last four weeks
--Largest four-week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022
--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks
--Today it is up 1083.62 points or 2.32%
--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, March 18, 2022
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Off 15.67% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year
--Off 15.67% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 2.32% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down 5.56% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.67% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 2.32% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 7.75%
--Year-to-date it is down 5530.94 points or 10.38%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-24-22 1737ET