  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.57% Lower at 47741.50 -- Data Talk

06/24/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 274.73 points or 0.57% this week to 47741.50


--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 4722.05 points or 9.00% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 1083.62 points or 2.32%

--Largest one-day point gain since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 15.67% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 15.67% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.32% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.67% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.32% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 5530.94 points or 10.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1737ET

