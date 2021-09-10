IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.60% Lower at 51521.80 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 313.29 points or 0.60% this week to 51521.80

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 903.84 points or 1.72% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 126.74 points or 0.25%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 3.34% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 3.34% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 45.06% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 41.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.34% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 19.86% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 7454.92 points or 16.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1729ET