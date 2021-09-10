IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.60% Lower at 51521.80 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 313.29 points or 0.60% this week to 51521.80
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 903.84 points or 1.72% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 126.74 points or 0.25%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 6, 2021
--Snaps a three trading day losing streak
--Off 3.34% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 3.34% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 45.06% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 41.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.34% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 19.86% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 3.34%
--Year-to-date it is up 7454.92 points or 16.92%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-10-21 1729ET