Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.62% Lower at 45443.35 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 285.52 points or 0.62% this week to 45443.35


--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 323.59 points or 0.71%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 19.72% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 19.72% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.83% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 13.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.72% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.83% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.83%

--Year-to-date it is down 7829.09 points or 14.70%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1729ET

Latest news
05:59pMicrosoft says Ukraine, Poland targetted with novel ransomware attack
RE
05:55pVenezuela opposition to hold presidential primary in June 2023 -sources
RE
05:52pHarry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dead at age 72
RE
05:47pNorth Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations
RE
05:47pNapatech A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Program
AQ
05:47pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% This Week to 105.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:47pEuro Lost 0.18% to $0.9722 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Gains 0.81% to $1.1183 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Gains 2.36% to 148.75 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pCentaurus Energy : Provides year end reserves and resources
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
4U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
5Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing

HOT NEWS