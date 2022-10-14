IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.62% Lower at 45443.35 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 285.52 points or 0.62% this week to 45443.35

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 323.59 points or 0.71%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 19.72% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up 1.83% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 13.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.83% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.83%

--Year-to-date it is down 7829.09 points or 14.70%

