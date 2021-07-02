IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.65% Lower at 50223.01 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 326.85 points or 0.65% this week to 50223.01

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 153.88 points or 0.31%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 28, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 2.88% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Off 2.34% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.40% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 32.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.34% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.84% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 6156.13 points or 13.97%

