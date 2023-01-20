IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.69% Higher at 53947.04 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 370.32 points or 0.69% this week to 53947.04

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 5483.18 points or 11.31% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 564.39 points or 1.06%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 818.07 points or 1.54% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 4.70% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Off 4.70% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.88% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 4.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 10.11% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 11.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 5483.18 points or 11.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1728ET