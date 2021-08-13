IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.74% Higher at 51490.94 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 377.09 points or 0.74% this week to 51490.94

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 1722.59 points or 3.46% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Sept. 20, 2019, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 441.25 points or 0.86%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 0.43% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 44.97% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 32.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.28% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 19.79% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 7424.06 points or 16.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

