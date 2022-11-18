IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.75% Lower at 51569.72 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 389.48 points or 0.75% this week to 51569.72

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is up 208.85 points or 0.41%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 8.90% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 8.90% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.56% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.90% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.56% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.30%

--Year-to-date it is down 1702.72 points or 3.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

