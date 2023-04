The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 405.61 points or 0.75% this week to 53498.39

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Closed Today

--Year-to-date it is up 5034.53 points or 10.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

