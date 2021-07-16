IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 50148.13 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 379.78 points or 0.76% this week to 50148.13

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 126.72 points or 0.25%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 3.03% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 2.49% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.19% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 38.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.49% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.66% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 6081.25 points or 13.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-16-21 1721ET