Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 48463.26 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 390.11 points or 0.80% this week to 48463.26


--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 266.54 points or 0.55%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 338.42 points or 0.69% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 14.39% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 14.39% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.39% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 4809.18 points or 9.03%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1740ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:42pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.34% Lower at 20111.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.12% Lower at 111496.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 48463.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.99% Higher at 131009.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.25% This Week to 99.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pADRs End Lower; Credit Suisse, ICICI Bank Trade Actively
DJ
04:48pTSX slips to weekly decline as interest rate uncertainty weighs
RE
04:43pWall Street ends down as yields rise; indexes post weekly losses
RE
04:30pNASDAQ Composite Falls 2.62% This Week to 12705.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 1.21% This Week to 4228.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Appro..
4UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
5Axsome Therapeutics : Auvelity FDA Approval Investor Webcast - Slides

HOT NEWS