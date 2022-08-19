IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 48463.26 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 390.11 points or 0.80% this week to 48463.26

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 266.54 points or 0.55%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 338.42 points or 0.69% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 14.39% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 14.39% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.39% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.87% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 4809.18 points or 9.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1740ET