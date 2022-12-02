Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.84% Lower at 51234.37 -- Data Talk

12/02/2022 | 05:32pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 434.27 points or 0.84% this week to 51234.37


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 223.18 points or 0.43%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 450.49 points or 0.87% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 9.50% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.50% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.81% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.50% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.81% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2038.07 points or 3.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1731ET

