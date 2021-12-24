IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.90% Higher at 52853.38 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 474.01 points or 0.90% this week to 52853.38
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 3360.86 points or 6.79% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 13, 2021, when the market rose for five straight weeks
--Today it is up 202.47 points or 0.38%
--Second highest close in history
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 1229.52 points or 2.38% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, when the market rose for four straight trading days
--Up six of the past seven trading days
--Off 0.85% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
--Up 22.96% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 21.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.85% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 22.96% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 6.35%
--Year-to-date it is up 8786.50 points or 19.94%
