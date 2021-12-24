Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.90% Higher at 52853.38 -- Data Talk

12/24/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 474.01 points or 0.90% this week to 52853.38

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 3360.86 points or 6.79% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 13, 2021, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 202.47 points or 0.38%

--Second highest close in history

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1229.52 points or 2.38% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 0.85% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Up 22.96% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.85% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.96% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 8786.50 points or 19.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1734ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 89.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.37% Higher at 21229.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.90% Higher at 52853.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:21pTSX ends Friday up slightly as trading volumes subdued
RE
02:20pTSX ends Friday up slightly as trading volumes subdued
RE
12:46pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.25% Higher at 4255.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 1.39% Higher at 3782.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.31% Higher at 7086.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.41% Higher at 7372.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.82% Higher at 482.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-
3China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
4PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client
5Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over

HOT NEWS