IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.91% Lower at 49768.35 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 454.66 points or 0.91% this week to 49768.35

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 781.51 points or 1.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 197.48 points or 0.40%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.76% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 3.23% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 40.12% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 36.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.23% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.78% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 5701.47 points or 12.94%

