Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.94% Lower at 48016.23 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 455.29 points or 0.94% this week to 48016.23


--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 4447.32 points or 8.48% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Today it is up 457.72 points or 0.96%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.18% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 15.18% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.96% from its 52-week low of 47558.51 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 4.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.18% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.96% from its 2022 closing low of 47558.51 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 5256.21 points or 9.87%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1740ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Cloudy valuations give investors pause in buying beaten-up U.S. stocks
RE
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 6.63% Lower at 18930.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.36% Lower at 99824.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.94% Lower at 48016.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.56% to 97.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pStocks in biggest weekly loss since 2020 on interest-rate worries
RE
04:34pADRs End Mixed; Carnival Trades Actively
DJ
04:30pTSX posts biggest weekly decline in two years as energy slides
RE
04:25pWall St ends up but still down on week as volatility rules
RE
04:10pDow down 4.79% on the week, worst weekly percentage drop since o…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS