IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.94% Lower at 48016.23 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 455.29 points or 0.94% this week to 48016.23

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 4447.32 points or 8.48% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Today it is up 457.72 points or 0.96%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.18% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 15.18% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.96% from its 52-week low of 47558.51 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 4.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.18% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.96% from its 2022 closing low of 47558.51 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.22%

--Year-to-date it is down 5256.21 points or 9.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

