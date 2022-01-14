Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 53744.92 -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 542.81 points or 1.02% this week to 53744.92


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 17, 2021

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 185.53 points or 0.34%

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 206.22 points or 0.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 0.38% from its record close of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Off 0.38% from its 52-week high of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 25.03% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.38% from its 2022 closing high of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

--Up 1.72% from its 2022 closing low of 52835.76 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 472.48 points or 0.89%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1739ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow falls on disappointing bank earnings
RE
05:40pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.28% Higher at 85481.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 53744.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.10% Higher at 106927.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 21357.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 89.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pTSX snaps weekly losing streak as energy shares climb
RE
04:31pTSX snaps weekly losing streak as energy shares climb
RE
04:01pDow closes lower after disappointing bank results
RE
03:43pICE Canola Mixed, Volume Continues to Increase
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war
4Djokovic poised for final round of Australian visa battle
5Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance

HOT NEWS