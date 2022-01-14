IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 53744.92 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 542.81 points or 1.02% this week to 53744.92

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 17, 2021

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 185.53 points or 0.34%

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 206.22 points or 0.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 0.38% from its record close of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Off 0.38% from its 52-week high of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 25.03% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.38% from its 2022 closing high of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

--Up 1.72% from its 2022 closing low of 52835.76 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 472.48 points or 0.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1739ET