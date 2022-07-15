IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.06% Lower at 47075.87 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 506.24 points or 1.06% this week to 47075.87

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 667.28 points or 1.40% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 334.56 points or 0.72%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 16.84% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 16.84% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.90% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 6.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.84% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.90% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 6196.57 points or 11.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1748ET