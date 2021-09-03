Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.13% Lower at 51835.09 -- Data Talk

09/03/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 590.55 points or 1.13% this week to 51835.09

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 252.38 points or 0.48%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1469.65 points or 2.76% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Off 2.76% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Off 2.76% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 45.94% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 42.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.76% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.59% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 7768.21 points or 17.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1735ET

HOT NEWS