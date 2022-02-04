IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.17% Higher at 51255.31 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 593.45 points or 1.17% this week to 51255.31

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 17, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 110.20 points or 0.22%

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 5.04% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 5.04% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 16.33% from its 52-week low of 44060.09 hit Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

--Rose 16.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.04% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 1.56% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2017.13 points or 3.79%

