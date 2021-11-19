IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.21% Lower at 50811.30 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 621.24 points or 1.21% this week to 50811.30
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 1166.66 points or 2.24% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 29, 2021
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today it is down 20.65 points or 0.04%
--Down for five consecutive trading days
--Down 895.71 points or 1.73% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Down seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 4.68% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Off 4.68% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 21.92% from its 52-week low of 41674.30 hit Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
--Rose 21.25% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.68% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 18.21% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.97%
--Year-to-date it is up 6744.42 points or 15.30%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
