IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.21% Lower at 50811.30 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 621.24 points or 1.21% this week to 50811.30

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1166.66 points or 2.24% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 29, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 20.65 points or 0.04%

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 895.71 points or 1.73% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 4.68% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Off 4.68% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.92% from its 52-week low of 41674.30 hit Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

--Rose 21.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.68% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 18.21% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 6744.42 points or 15.30%

