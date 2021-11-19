Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.21% Lower at 50811.30 -- Data Talk

11/19/2021 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 621.24 points or 1.21% this week to 50811.30

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1166.66 points or 2.24% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 29, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 20.65 points or 0.04%

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 895.71 points or 1.73% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 4.68% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Off 4.68% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.92% from its 52-week low of 41674.30 hit Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

--Rose 21.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.68% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 18.21% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 6744.42 points or 15.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1728ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:53pADRs Close Mostly Lower, RedHill Biopharma Closes at Record Low
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.77% to 89.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.98% Lower at 21555.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.10% Lower at 103035.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.21% Lower at 50811.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 9.76% Lower at 85695.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:17pTSX hits one-week closing low dragged down by energy stocks
RE
05:15pTSX hits one-week closing low dragged down by energy stocks
RE
04:00pNasdaq composite closes above 16,000 level for the first time
RE
01:00pToronto Stocks Little Changed; Energy Companies Lower, Lithium Americas Up
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
3U.S. again presses OPEC+ as it weighs reserve release
4Greenland Launches 2nd Electric Industrial Vehicle Line: The GEL-1800 E..
5FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..

HOT NEWS