IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.22% Higher at 51213.48 -- Data Talk

12/10/2021 | 05:24pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 616.19 points or 1.22% this week to 51213.48

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1720.96 points or 3.48% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point gain since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Today it is down 24.54 points or 0.05%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 3.92% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 3.92% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.21% from its 52-week low of 42601.71 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 17.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.92% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 19.14% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 7146.60 points or 16.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1723ET

