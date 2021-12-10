IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.22% Higher at 51213.48 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 616.19 points or 1.22% this week to 51213.48
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 1720.96 points or 3.48% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point gain since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021
--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021
--Today it is down 24.54 points or 0.05%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Snaps a four trading day winning streak
--Off 3.92% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 3.92% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 20.21% from its 52-week low of 42601.71 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020
--Rose 17.43% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.92% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 19.14% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 3.05%
--Year-to-date it is up 7146.60 points or 16.22%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-10-21 1723ET