IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.33% Lower at 54049.05 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 725.86 points or 1.33% this week to 54049.05

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is up 174.14 points or 0.32%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.52% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.52% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.11% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 5.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.02% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.32% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5585.19 points or 11.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1728ET