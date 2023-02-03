Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.33% Lower at 54049.05 -- Data Talk

02/03/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 725.86 points or 1.33% this week to 54049.05


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is up 174.14 points or 0.32%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 4.52% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.52% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.11% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 5.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.02% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.32% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5585.19 points or 11.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1728ET

Latest news
05:59pJury clears of Elon Musk of wrongdoing for 2018 tweets in which he declared he had financing to take Tesla private
AQ
05:55pTesla and ceo elon musk are not liable in securities fraud case…
RE
05:50pWall St. ends down after stunning jobs growth
RE
05:45pArrowMark Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of December 2022
AQ
05:44pU.s. jury reaches verdict in tesla securities fraud case over mu…
RE
05:42pUp to IOC if Russia can compete -Paris Olympics head
RE
05:40pBioasis Announces AGM Results and Provides Update on Financial Position
GL
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% This Week to 96.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.64% to $1.0799 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 2.74% to $1.2056 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, Boeing, Meta, Starbucks...
2Strong U.S. job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling
3Runaway Tech arrested
4Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally
5Canada regulator licences Equinor's significant oil discovery offshore

HOT NEWS