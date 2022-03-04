Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.46% Higher at 53322.05 -- Data Talk

03/04/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 766.45 points or 1.46% this week to 53322.05


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1040.52 points or 1.99% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point gain since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 205.96 points or 0.38%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 1.21% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 1.21% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 15.06% from its 52-week low of 46342.54 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 15.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.21% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 5.66% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 49.61 points or 0.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1733ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:47pSpeculators pare bullish U.S. dollar bets to lowest since mid-Aug -CFTC, Reuters data
RE
05:44pCboe halts trading in VanEck Russia ETFs
RE
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.02% to 90.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pRate-hike fears abate but Ukraine muddies stock market outlook
RE
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.40% Higher at 21402.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 114473.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.46% Higher at 53322.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 1.76% Higher at 89515.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:20pCboe halts trading in VanEck Russia ETFs
RE
05:00pTSX gains for second week as resources shares climb
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3WRAPUP 4-Russia blocks Facebook, passes 'fake news' law; LVMH, Microsof..
4Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS