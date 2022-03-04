IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.46% Higher at 53322.05 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 766.45 points or 1.46% this week to 53322.05

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1040.52 points or 1.99% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point gain since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 18, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 205.96 points or 0.38%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 1.21% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 1.21% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 15.06% from its 52-week low of 46342.54 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 15.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.21% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 5.66% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 49.61 points or 0.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

