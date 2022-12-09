IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.50% Lower at 50466.25 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 768.12 points or 1.50% this week to 50466.25

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1202.39 points or 2.33% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 612.45 points or 1.20%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 10.85% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 10.85% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.09% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.85% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.09% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.36%

--Year-to-date it is down 2806.19 points or 5.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1736ET