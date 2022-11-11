IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.53% Higher at 51959.20 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 785.45 points or 1.53% this week to 51959.20

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 6515.85 points or 14.34% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 7, 2009

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 31, 2021, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 927.49 points or 1.82%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1413.44 points or 2.80% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.21% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 8.21% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.43% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.21% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.43% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 1313.24 points or 2.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

