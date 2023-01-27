IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.53% Higher at 54774.91 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 827.87 points or 1.53% this week to 54774.91
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 6311.05 points or 13.02% over the last four weeks
--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is down 389.10 points or 0.71%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
--Snaps a seven-trading-day winning streak
--Off 3.24% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 3.24% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 22.74% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Rose 8.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.71% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
--Up 11.80% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 13.02%
--Year-to-date it is up 6311.05 points or 13.02%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-27-23 1730ET