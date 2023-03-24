The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 845.51 points or 1.63% this week to 52771.12

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is down 56.81 points or 0.11%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.78% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 6.78% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.25% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept 30, 2022

--Down 4.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.34% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 7.71% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 4307.26 points or 8.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1735ET