IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.66% Lower at 49630.15 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 836.10 points or 1.66% this week to 49630.15

--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 2038.49 points or 3.95% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 287.81 points or 0.58%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 12.33% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 12.33% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.21% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.33% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.21% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 3642.29 points or 6.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1730ET