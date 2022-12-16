Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.66% Lower at 49630.15 -- Data Talk

12/16/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 836.10 points or 1.66% this week to 49630.15


--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 2038.49 points or 3.95% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 287.81 points or 0.58%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 12.33% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 12.33% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.21% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.33% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.21% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 3642.29 points or 6.84%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1730ET

Latest news
05:59pActivision Blizzard Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Plans Departure
DJ
05:57pADR Shares End Lower, Rio Tinto and Petrobras Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:56pVodafone Cook Islands to Deliver 4G+ Networks throughout the Cook Islands using SES's O3b mPOWER
BU
05:53pTrack Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
PR
05:45pCrypto exchange Bitvavo says 280 million euros 'locked' at DCG
RE
05:44pBiden admin says U.S. wrongly revoked Oppenheimer's security clearance in 1954
RE
05:41pDaily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2022
GL
05:40pDaily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2022
AQ
05:37pHempshire Group Announces Board and Management Changes
AQ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% This Week to 97.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3Transcript : Accenture plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
4Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO
5For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings

HOT NEWS