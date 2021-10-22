IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.72% Lower at 51889.66 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 908.72 points or 1.72% this week to 51889.66

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 18, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 130.39 points or 0.25%

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 908.72 points or 1.72% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 2.65% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Off 2.65% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 41.00% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 34.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.65% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.71% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 7822.78 points or 17.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

