IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.78% Lower at 52281.53 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 947.73 points or 1.78% this week to 52281.53

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending Jan. 21, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 430.53 points or 0.82%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1399.33 points or 2.61% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 3.13% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Off 3.13% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 17.99% from its 52-week low of 44310.27 hit Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Rose 16.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.13% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 3.60% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.85%

--Year-to-date it is down 990.91 points or 1.86%

