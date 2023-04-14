The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 961.67 points or 1.80% this week to 54460.06

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 235.72 points or 0.43%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.80% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 1.28% from its 52-week high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 22.03% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.28% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 11.16% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 5996.20 points or 12.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

