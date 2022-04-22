IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.81% Lower at 53191.78 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 980.84 points or 1.81% this week to 53191.78

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 3417.76 points or 6.04% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 75.53 points or 0.14%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1441.98 points or 2.64% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 6.04% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 6.04% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.79% from its 52-week low of 48009.72 hit Friday, April 30, 2021

--Rose 8.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.04% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.40% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 80.66 points or 0.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

