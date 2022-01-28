Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.82% Lower at 50661.86 -- Data Talk

01/28/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 937.52 points or 1.82% this week to 50661.86


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 3083.06 points or 5.74% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point decline since the week ending March 27, 2020

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 195.84 points or 0.39%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 6.14% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 6.14% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 17.86% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.14% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 0.39% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 2610.58 points or 4.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1737ET

