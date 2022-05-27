IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.83% Higher at 52463.55 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 945.25 points or 1.83% this week to 52463.55

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 2921.74 points or 5.90% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Today it is up 320.55 points or 0.61%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1159.51 points or 2.26% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 7.32% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Off 7.32% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.94% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 4.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.32% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.94% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 808.89 points or 1.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1737ET