IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.89% Lower at 50319.57 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 966.89 points or 1.89% this week to 50319.57

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 30, 2021

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is up 116.77 points or 0.23%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 11, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 2.70% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 2.15% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.67% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 31.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.15% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.06% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 6252.69 points or 14.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1721ET