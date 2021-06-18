IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.89% Lower at 50319.57 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 966.89 points or 1.89% this week to 50319.57
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 30, 2021
--Snaps a four week winning streak
--Today it is up 116.77 points or 0.23%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 11, 2021
--Snaps a four trading day losing streak
--Off 2.70% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017
--Off 2.15% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 41.67% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 31.02% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.15% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 17.06% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 1.11%
--Year-to-date it is up 6252.69 points or 14.19%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
