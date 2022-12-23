Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.91% Higher at 50578.09 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 947.94 points or 1.91% this week to 50578.09


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 4, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 480.87 points or 0.96%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.65% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 10.65% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.34% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.65% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.34% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 2694.35 points or 5.06%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1736ET

Latest news
05:59pArdelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants
PR
05:59pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a four-property Buffalo Wild Wings portfolio for $14.3 million
BU
05:54pCohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:51pCelcuity : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
05:51pTc Bancshares : Announces Declaration of Semi-Annual Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
05:51pSendas Distribuidora S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
05:51pPowerbridge Technologies : PRICING SUPPLEMENT OF THE ADVANCE UNDER THE STANDBY EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
05:51pKingswood Acquisition : Disclaimer About this Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05:51pBiovie : Sales Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05:51pTelus International Cda : THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Grinch (re)appears
2Alameda's ex-CEO tells judge she hid billions in loans to FTX execs
3MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation
4FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day
5Elon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors

HOT NEWS