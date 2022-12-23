IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.91% Higher at 50578.09 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 947.94 points or 1.91% this week to 50578.09

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 4, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 480.87 points or 0.96%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.65% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Off 10.65% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.34% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.65% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.34% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 2694.35 points or 5.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

