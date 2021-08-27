IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 1.97% Higher at 52425.64 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1011.32 points or 1.97% this week to 52425.64

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 134.95 points or 0.26%

--A new record close

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Up 47.60% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 38.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 21.96% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 8358.76 points or 18.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

