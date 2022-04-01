IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.12% Higher at 56609.54 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1173.49 points or 2.12% this week to 56609.54

--Up six of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 794.55 points or 1.42%

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Up 19.82% from its 52-week low of 47246.26 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up 12.17% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 3337.10 points or 6.26%

