IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.23% Higher at 50597.29 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1104.77 points or 2.23% this week to 50597.29
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 15, 2021
--Snaps a three week losing streak
--Today it is down 330.09 points or 0.65%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 5.08% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 5.08% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 18.77% from its 52-week low of 42601.71 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020
--Rose 15.93% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.08% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 17.71% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 6530.41 points or 14.82%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-03-21 1725ET