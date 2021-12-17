Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.28% Higher at 52379.37 -- Data Talk

12/17/2021 | 05:46pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1165.89 points or 2.28% this week to 52379.37

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 15, 2021

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 2886.85 points or 5.83% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Today it is up 995.31 points or 1.94%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1215.71 points or 2.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 1.74% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Off 1.74% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.95% from its 52-week low of 42601.71 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 19.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.74% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.85% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 8312.49 points or 18.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1745ET

