IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.46% Lower at 47272.11 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1191.15 points or 2.46% this week to 47272.11

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1581.26 points or 3.24% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 452.13 points or 0.95%

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 16.49% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 16.49% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.32% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 9.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.49% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.32% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 6000.33 points or 11.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

08-26-22 1742ET