IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.47% Higher at 45728.87 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1102.07 points or 2.47% this week to 45728.87
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 9, 2022
--Snaps a three-week losing streak
--Today it is down 597.81 points or 1.29%
--Largest one-day point decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 19.22% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Off 19.22% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 2.47% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 10.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.22% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 2.47% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 7543.57 points or 14.16%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
