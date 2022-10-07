IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.47% Higher at 45728.87 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1102.07 points or 2.47% this week to 45728.87

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 9, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is down 597.81 points or 1.29%

--Largest one-day point decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 19.22% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 19.22% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.47% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 10.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.22% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.47% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 7543.57 points or 14.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

