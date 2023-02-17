Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.49% Higher at 53789.64 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 05:44pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1307.62 points or 2.49% this week to 53789.64


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 13, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 226.18 points or 0.42%

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 4.98% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.98% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.53% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 2.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.49% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 9.79% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 5325.78 points or 10.99%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1743ET

