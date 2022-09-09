IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.52% Higher at 47042.94 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1154.31 points or 2.52% this week to 47042.94

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 759.60 points or 1.64%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1140.05 points or 2.48% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 16.90% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Off 16.90% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.73% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 8.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.90% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.73% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 6229.50 points or 11.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1747ET