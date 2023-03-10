The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1387.74 points or 2.56% this week to 52794.53

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 10, 2023

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 632.24 points or 1.18%

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 6.74% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Off 6.74% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.30% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.30% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 7.76% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 4330.67 points or 8.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1734ET