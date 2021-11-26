IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.60% Lower at 49492.52 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1318.78 points or 2.60% this week to 49492.52

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 2485.44 points or 4.78% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 1132.48 points or 2.24%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1623.80 points or 3.18% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Down 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 7.15% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 7.15% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 18.76% from its 52-week low of 41674.30 hit Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

--Rose 18.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.15% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 15.14% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 5425.64 points or 12.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1723ET