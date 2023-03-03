The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1496.03 points or 2.84% this week to 54182.27

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 13, 2023

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 852.74 points or 1.60%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 4.29% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 4.29% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 21.41% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.78% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.59% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5718.41 points or 11.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1731ET