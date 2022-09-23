Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.94% Lower at 45395.94 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1373.84 points or 2.94% this week to 45395.94


--Largest one-week point decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1647.00 points or 3.50% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 928.98 points or 2.01%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1672.59 points or 3.55% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

--Off 19.81% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 19.81% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.06% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 11.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.81% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.06% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 7876.50 points or 14.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1735ET

