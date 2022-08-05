IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 2.95% Lower at 46723.43 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1420.90 points or 2.95% this week to 46723.43

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 192.74 points or 0.41%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 266.18 points or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 17.46% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 17.46% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.14% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 8.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.46% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.14% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6549.01 points or 12.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

