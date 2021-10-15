IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.25% Higher at 52798.38 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1661.76 points or 3.25% this week to 52798.38
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 1738.33 points or 3.40% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021
--Today it is up 658.14 points or 1.26%
--Second highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 985.51 points or 1.90% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point gain since Thursday, July 15, 2021
--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 0.95% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Off 0.95% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
--Up 43.47% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
--Rose 39.40% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.95% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 22.83% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.75%
--Year-to-date it is up 8731.50 points or 19.81%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
