IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 3.25% Higher at 52798.38 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1661.76 points or 3.25% this week to 52798.38

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1738.33 points or 3.40% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Today it is up 658.14 points or 1.26%

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 985.51 points or 1.90% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 0.95% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.95% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Up 43.47% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 39.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.95% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.83% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 8731.50 points or 19.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1737ET